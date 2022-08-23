Sravana Lakshmi pujas to be performed at Simhachalam, Burujupeta temples in Visakhapatnam on August 26

Sravana Lakshmi pujas will be performed at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam and at Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple at Burujupeta on August 26.

The special puja will be held at 6.30 a.m. at Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple. Devotees can participate in the pujas, without paying any fee, by filling an application form at the temple office.

‘Free buses’

Mass Varalakshmi vrathams will be held atop Simhachalam Hill at 9 a.m. on the fifth Friday of the auspicious Sravana Masam. Temple Executive Officer D. Bramaramba said in a statement that all the puja materials required would be provided by the temple free of cost to devotees. Free buses would be provided for the devotees participating in the puja from the foothill to the top and back. She appealed to devotees to make use of the opportunity.