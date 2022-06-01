Squally wind, thunderstorm disrupt traffic in Vizag

Power supply to several areas hit

Power supply to several areas hit

Vehicular traffic on the National Highway-16 between NAD Junction and Gajuwaka was hit as branches of trees fell on the road under the impact of squally wind and rain on Wednesday evening. Some avenue trees were said to have uprooted.

Motorists, however, heaved a sigh of relief as the Gajuwaka police promptly cleared the branches, ensuring quick restoration of the traffic. Power supply to several areas was also hit, but it was restored in the night.

“It was a localised phenomenon, which affected a small area of the city. There was thunderstorm and squally winds. However, it occurred only for a brief period. There is nothing to worry,” said a spokesperson of the Cyclone Warning Centre(CWC) on Wednesday night.