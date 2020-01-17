Spurt in cybercrime frauds keeps police on their toes

The sharp rise in cybercrime cases in the city has kept the police on their toes. Police records suggests that as many as 201 cybercrime cases were reported from the city in 2018 which increased to 369 last year.

The worrying factor is the amount of property lost in regular property offences including house break-ins, robberies, snatching and others is less than the that of cybercrime cases.

Statistics available with the crime wing suggest that the total property loss in 849 property offences is around ₹6 lakh, while the figure for cybercrime cases has been put at around ₹7 crore.

UPI frauds

A majority of of the cases include frauds involving banking UPI transaction and One Time Password (OTP) among others, while the rest are online second hand market, lottery frauds, social media crimes, said Cybercrime Police Station Inspector V. Gopinath,

“We arrested 95 persons for their alleged involvement in 65 offences last year. Around 30% of the cases have been detection, while the percentage of property detection has been put at around 8%,” Mr. Gopinath told The Hindu.

Major achievements

The Cybercrime Police Station in the city has brought laurels to the Police Department by cracking sensational cases last year. About 26 persons were arrested in a sensational fake online dating website case in October. Teams from Visakhapatnam went to Kolkata and arrested the fraudsters on charge of duping people of around ₹18 lakh.

Another case that made the headlines was the arrest of four persons who allegedly made spoof calls by impersonating the likes of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu among other politicians.

Apart of these, the police teams nabbed major cybercrooks allegedly involved in job frauds from the Northern States.

Staff crunch

Even as the Cybercrime Police Station in the city is receiving the most number of cases in the State, it is reeling under severe staff crunch. At present, the police station has one investigation officer (IO), three sub-inspectors (SIs) and 25 other staff including constables.

According to a senior police officer, in a city like Hyderabad, there are eight IOs and 100 staff, but in Vizag, the staff is inadequate.

“Apart from staff crunch, what seems to be worse is that if a police personnel is deployed to other State to detect crime, they need to bear their expenses. The government should provide incentives to the officers working on cybercrime cases,” he said.

The police station needs at least five IOs, 15 SIs and 50 other staff members including constables, technical assistants and forensic experts, he added.