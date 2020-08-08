Spurt in coronavirus cases puts ITDA officials on toes

Tests are being conducted in all areas, says Project Officer

Officials from the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) are on their toes with the steep increase in the number of COVID-19 cases covering almost all 11 mandals in the Agency. Most of the tribal regions have voluntarily gone for partial lockdown, since the June first week. Massive testing is being carried out in the mandal headquarters such as Paderu, Araku and Pedabayalu, from where most of the cases are being reported.

In the first three months, the Agency did not report any case due to the strict lockdown. However, after relaxation, many migrants returning home and people from plain areas visiting the Agency for various purposes led to spurt in the cases. The first case was reported in the end of June and till date (August 7) as many as 190 cases were reported, including two deaths in Paderu mandal.

“There are two COVID-19 hospitals in the Agency areas, one at Paderu and another at Araku. Two COVID-19 Care Centres have been set up at Youth Training Centres (YTC) at Araku and Paderu. Patients are being shifted after testing positive. We are giving home quarantine facility to a very few who have the facility of separate room and washroom in houses. Only critical cases are being referred to the city,” said ITDA Project Officer S. Venkateswar.

The Project Officer said that tests using Truenat and Antigen kits are being conducted widely in all areas. “In Paderu alone, we have conducted 2,700 tests,” he added.

Merchants associations, shopkeepers and unions have have gone for voluntary lockdown for second time from August 7 to 16. Sale of essential commodities are being allowed in the morning. All other business establishments, liquor outlets, tourist places are being closed.

Tribal associations demanded that the government establish more COVID-19 Care Centres with proper facilities in the wake of increasing cases.

Member of Andhra Pradesh Girijan Sangham (APGS), Kilo Surendra, said that at present there are only two COVID-19 Care Centres.