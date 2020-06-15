Spurt in cases after relaxation

The Visakhapatnam district has seen a sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases after the lockdown was relaxed from June 1.

In the 14 days from June 1, the district witnessed 170 new cases.

Returnees from various places, especially from high risk States and cities across the country, have been adding up to the tally.

On May 31, the total number of cases in the district were 113 with just 31 active ones. By June 14, the tally rose to 283 with 146 active cases.

On June 14, the district witnessed 25 new cases, the biggest single-day spike, so far. Out of these 25, nearly 15 cases were returnees from other areas, especially high risk zones.

According to sources from the Health Department, as per the recent cases, people coming from high risk States in the country, apart from foreign returnees comprise over 60% of the cases. Moreover, a number of cases are asymptomatic.

Increase in clusters

“By the end of May, the number of clusters in the district were 35. By June 8, the number of clusters had increased to 52 with 26 very active ones. In just one week from June 8 to 14, the clusters have gone up to 83 with 36 very active ones,” said P.V. Sudhakar, COVID Special Officer and Principal, Andhra Medical College.

Shivajipalem, Appu Ghar, Seethammadhara (Balayya Sastry layout), Arilova (Kanakadurga Nagar), Madhurawada (Sai Ram Colony), Jalaripeta and a few other areas from Zone I, Aganampudi, Sheela Nagar, Duvvada, Pleasant Valley, Dayal Nagar and a few others in Zone II saw an increase in cases, post relaxation. Whereas from the district police limits, Anakapalle Town and Rural limits has been the worst hit so far with more than 40 cases during the same period.

Officials said that once an area is declared as a containment zone, massive survey is being conducted in the zone. Hundreds of tests are conducted to all symptomatic persons apart from their primary and secondary contacts.