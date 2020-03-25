Spreading the milk of human kindness, in these times

He is neither insouciant, nor ignorant. But braving the coronavirus spread alert, a 35-year-old dairy farmer, Jiddu Krishna, chose not to stop supplying milk to nearly 35 households to feed the children within five kilometres area from his village in East Godavari district.

A native of Repooru village near Kakinada city, he rears 10 buffaloes apart from procuring milk from the other dairy farmers in his village to supply to over 50 regular customers on a two-wheeler.

Only for children

The young farmer has determined to continue the milk supply to his customers with children. He, however, has stopped supply to over a dozen regular customers who do not have the need to feed children, in and around Kakinada city. At the same time, he did not hike the price of his farm produce to exploit the demand.

“I have made up my mind not to stop the milk supply to households with children during the lockdown period. However, I made it mandatory that I will stop supply to those who do not buy it for children,” said Mr. Krishna, himself a father of two children.

Caring for others, and self

“Many families made a request that they could not afford to change from the milk that I supply to various packaged milk brands suddenly. Such a genuine request made me continue the milk supply. On the other hand, I could do nothing with the milk if it is unsold ”, added Mr. Krishna. He is also not accepting new orders.

On the precautions he is taking in these scary times, Mr. Krishna averred: “ I do not touch any utensil or bottle brought by my customers to collect milk. Once I reach home, I take a bath and wash the clothes that I wore,” Furthermore, “Then I go into self-quarantine for a few minutes before meeting my family members,” added Mr. Krishna, whose day starts before sunrise and the milkrun ends by 10 A.M.