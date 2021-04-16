Spraying of malathion will be continued in Agency till May 31, says ITDA PO

‘There should be coordination among officials to prevent spread of malaria’

The spraying of malathion, which has been taken up in the malaria-endemic areas of the Agency on Friday (April 11), will be continued till May 31. Village volunteers and police have been given the task of supervising the insecticide spraying operations, Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer Venkateswar Salijamula has said.

At a review meeting with officials of the 11 agency mandals, under the purview of the ITDA, through video conference from his office at Paderu, he gave directions on the works to be undertaken by different officials for the success of the programme.

The spraying has to be done both within and outside the homes of the tribal people, and adequate care should be taken to prevent contamination of food stuff. He called for proper coordination between Tahsildars, MPDOs, village volunteers, sachivalayam employees, medical and health and sub-unit officers to ensure proper spraying of malathion and thereby control mosquitoes and preventing the spread of malaria. He asked the medical and health officials to stick to the schedules of the spraying operations. He also directed the Panchayat Secretaries to accord top priority to sanitation in the villages.

Dr. Venkateswar said that anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should be isolated in home quarantine and given treatment. If severity was more, the patients should be shifted to the district hospital for treatment. He commended the health officials for undertaking the vaccination in a big way in the Agency as part of the ‘Tika Utsav’.

District Malaria Officer Y. Mani was present.