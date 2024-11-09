Spouses of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant employees protest non-payment of salaries

For the first time in the history of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (RINL-VSP), spouses of regular employees of the steel plant have taken to the streets against the government and management for failing to credit salaries.

A spouse of an employee of the RINL-VSP steel melt shop said, “My husband’s salary is ₹58,000 (gross). He usually gets ₹32,000 net salary every month. We got 15 days’ salary for the month of September in October, but the remaining 15 days’ salary is still pending and there is no salary so far for the month of October which was supposed to be paid in the month of November at present. As a home-maker with two young children, I am managing my family with great difficulty. I am even thinking twice about using and buying toothpaste.”

Another spouse of an employee of the CMS Department, said, “As per the circular dated October 30 of the General Administration Department, our spouses are unable to speak out due to restrictions from the steel plant management. The employees are afraid to speak out directly. So, we all waited patiently for all these years, but we are helpless with the children, and our conditions are deteriorating. So, we decided to come out on the road and express our unbearable situation in our home due to non-payment of salaries on time and mental stress.”

As per the circular, the RINL-VSP has been declared as Prohibited Area under the provisions of the Official Secrets Act, 1923 by Andhra Pradesh government G.O No. 254 dated April 18, 1984. Entry into prohibited areas, without a valid entry pass or prior permission from the competent authority or an authorised representative, is prohibited and punishable under Section 3 of the Indian Official Secrets Act, 1923.

The prohibited areas are – the areas where the perimeter wall is erected on the plant site, the administrative building and the Hill Top Guest House, the TTI building (now L&DC), the project office campus and the CISF Barracks/CISF Administrative Building.

It is learnt that a battalion of police forces has been stationed at the CISF barracks for the past month to prevent employee protests.

On the other hand, the CITU affiliated RINL-VSP trade union has also decided to stage a massive protest with the families of the employees at Old Gajuwaka Junction on Sunday (November 10).

Trade union CITU leader J. Ayodhyaram said that the spouses of the employees protested against non-payment of salaries for the first time in the history of the steel plant in the last four decades. Now, the CITU has decided to lead the protest with the family members of the steel plant on November 10 (Sunday). Nearly 12,600 regular employees of the steel plant have not received 45 days’ salaries worth ₹86 crore as on November 9, and the contractual workers (around 14,000) have also not been paid their salaries for the last four to five months. Both the government and the plant management are trying to suppress the employees, but it is not possible, he added.

When The Hindu spoke to a few regular employees, they confirmed that they have not received any salary for the last 45 days.

