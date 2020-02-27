Visakhapatnam

Sports kits distributed to tribal youth

The officials of the 198th Battalion of CRPF organised a civic action programme at G. Madugula.

Plastic drums were distributed and sports kits were given away to the youth. Battalion Commandant Kavindra Kumar Chand said the programme was aimed at providing essential items to the needy in the Agency area.

