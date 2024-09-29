ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh Managing Director promises to develop sports amenities in Visakhapatnam

Published - September 29, 2024 07:52 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

He discusses with the District Collector about the development of water sport activities at Rushikonda and Gambheeram, identification of a ground for para-athletes, construction of Integrated Sports Complex and Multi-Games Indoor Stadium

The Hindu Bureau

Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh Managing Director P.S. Girisha and District Collector Harendhira Prasad watching the performance of a budding gymnast during the Visakhaptnam District Gymnastics Championship 2024 in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Development of water sport activities at Rushikonda and Gambheeram, identification of a ground for para-athletes, construction of Integrated Sports Complex and Multi- Games Indoor Stadium, were some of the points discussed by Vice-Chairman & Managing Director of Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) P.S. Girisha, during his meeting with District Collector Harendhira Prasad, here on Sunday.

Mr. Girisha was in the city to witness several sports events and also discuss about the development of sports amenities in Visakhapatnam.

He witnessed the swimming tournament at the Railway Stadium and rifle shooting programme at YMCA. He later attended the Visakhapatnam District Gymnastics Championship 2024 organised by the Visakhapatnam Coastal Gymnastics Association at Pandurangapuram, along with the Collector. Mr. Girisha lauded the athletes for their impressive performance. Mr. Harendhira Prasad assured to improve infrastructure and facilities to encourage the sportspersons.

District Sports Officer June Galliot and others were present.

