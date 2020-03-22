Spontaneous response from people to ‘Janata curfew’

It was a voluntary lockdown in the city as almost all the roads, including the bylanes, wore a deserted look right from the early hours on Sunday. The residents remained confined to their homes till the evening.

The spontaneous response of the citizens to the ‘Janata curfew’, the call for which was given by the Prime Minister to break the link of COVID-19 and to arrest spread of the virus, indicates that the people have understood the gravity of the impending danger.

Later in the evening, thousands of people expressed their solidarity with doctors, police personnel, health workers, sanitary workers and others, by coming out onto the balconies of flats in apartment complexes, rooftops and front yards, as the clock struck 5, on Sunday and clapped in unison. The family members, including senior citizens and children, came out and clapped, and some even took plates and other utensils to ring the bell.

Barring a few private two-wheelers and cars, some trucks and private travel buses, which were seen plying, the main roads were practically empty. Many of the Visakhapatnam-bound, private travel buses, which left Hyderabad, Chennai and other places, on Saturday evening, were delayed and reached the city after 7 a.m.

Roadside eateries, mechanic shops and pan shops remained closed and the ubiquitous fruit vendors, were also missing beside the highway road.

With the cancellation of most trains and RTC buses, the Visakhapatnam Railway Station and the Dwaraka Bus Station (RTC Complex) and the Maddilapalem Bus Station in the city wore a deserted look. The police, officials, journalists and volunteers were the only ones moving on the roads.

‘International flights cancelled’

“International flights have been cancelled. Domestic operators have reduced their services in view of the drop in patronage due to cancellations in view of the virus threat. SpiceJet has cancelled its flights to Chennai, Vijayawada and Delhi today, AirAsia has cancelled its flight to Bengaluru and Air India cancelled its flight to Port Blair, so far, today,” Airport Director M. Raja Kishore told The Hindu on Sunday morning.

Y. Nithin, a techie from the city, employed in Chennai, arrived by a private travel bus at NAD Kotha Road Junction around 8 a.m. “Our company gave us the dongle (Internet facility) and laptops yesterday (Saturday) and asked us to Work From Home (WFH) till March 31. About half-a-dozen Vizag-bound buses left from Chennai last evening,” Mr. Nithin said.

Pilgrims from Coimbatore, who came on a pilgrimage to Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam in the city and Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy temple at Annavaram in East Godavari district, were stranded at Visakhapatnam Railway station on Sunday morning.