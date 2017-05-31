‘Spirituality, humour to playgreater role in journalism’

The global trends in journalism indicate a greater role for spirituality and humour in journalism in the future. Some countries such as the U.S. already have Gospel reporters, said D.V.R. Murthy, senior professor, Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, AU.

At a programme organised by the Writers’ Academy in connection with the release of a book Reporting and Feature Writing, written by Prof. Suman Kumar Kasturi and Prof. Bobby Vardhan, here on Tuesday, Prof. Murthy said that reading jokes or watching comedy programmes before going to bed can ensure proper sleep. Spiritual and comedy programmes were turning out to be popular on TV channels.

Centurion University Vic-e Chancellor G.S.N. Raju, who released the book, said he had gone through the book and said all the 18 chapters were thoroughly researched and well written. He opined that the book would be very useful for journalists.

Prof. Bobby Vardhan said digital media would not have much impact on print media in India.

He said a professor of Ukraine University had asked for permission for translation of the book into their language.

Prof. Kasturi recalled that there were no proper textbooks on journalism during his university days.

Writers’ Academy chairman V.V. Ramana Murthy suggested that the book should be introduced as a textbook for journalism students at the university level.

Vizag Journalists’ Forum president Gantla Srinu Babu and senior journalist Yugandhar Reddy were present.