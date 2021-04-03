Spike in COVID-19 cases continues

VISAKHAPATNAM

03 April 2021 20:54 IST

Visakhapatnam district reports 198 new cases and one death

The Visakhapatnam district reported 198 new COVID-19 infections, in the last 24 hours as on Saturday morning. The district has reported the second highest day tally after Guntur (273) in the last 24 hours, according to the State bulletin.

Consecutively for the fifth day, the day tally has crossed the 150-mark. The average number of cases being reported every day, since the last one week is about 170.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, for the third day in a row, the district reported a death, taking the death toll to 549 by Saturday morning.

The number of active cases has crossed the 1,500-mark, after almost five months and stands at 1,542.

As many as 108 persons recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 60,785.

Refuting the rumours that four of a family in Paderu tested positive on Saturday, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) P. Suryanarayana said that the department has not received any information.

“There are no cases from the Agency area. Even in the rural parts, a few cases were reported from some semi-urban places like Munagapaka, Tumpala in Anakapalle and Atchutapuram. However, the situation is under control. Almost all the cases are reported only from the city,” the DMHO said.