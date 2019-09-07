SpiceJet to start service to Chennai, Vijayawada

SpiceJet has agreed to start a new service from Chennai to Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada with effect from November 1, 2019. The airline has agreed to operate the service following repeated pleas by the AP Air Travellers’ Association (APATA).

The flight would take off from Chennai at 6.30 a.m. and land in Visakhapatnam at 8 a.m. It would takeoff at 8.25 a.m. and reach Vijayawada at 9.30 a.m.

It would take off from Vijayawada at 10 a.m. and land in Visakhapatnam at 11 a.m. It would take off from Visakhapatnam at 11.30 a.m. and land in Chennai at 1 p.m.

APATA representatives K. Kumar Raja, O. Naresh Kumar and DS Varma, thanked the airline for agreeing to operate the service.