SpiceJet brings back 178 students from Kyrgyzstan

VISAKHAPATNAM

24 July 2020 23:10 IST

Airline joins hands with actor Sonu Sood on the mission

A total of 178 Indian students, stranded in Kyrgyzstan, landed in Visakhapatnam Airport on Friday night, in special chartered flight, operated by SpiceJet in association with actor Sonu Sood.

SpiceJet has joined hands with the actor to bring back 1,500 Indian students stranded in Kyrgyzstan. “SpiceJet will operate nine flights to evacuate over 1,500 Indian students stranded in Kyrgyzstan for over two months,” according to a press release.

Happy reunion

“In association with reel-life & real-life hero @SonuSood, we’re reuniting Indian students stranded in Kyrgyzstan for 4 months, with their loved ones! Glimpses of the happy, grateful faces on the 1st flight of this extraordinary mission,” the airlines posted on Twitter.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood tweeted, “Feeling so happy that the first flight from Kyrgyzstan to Varanasi took off today. All thanks to @flyspicejet for making my mission successful. The second flight from Kyrgyzstan to Vizag will fly Tom 24th July. Would request students to send your details asap. Jai hind.”“Another flight has also arrived from Riyadh carrying 170 passengers,” Airport Director M. Raja Kishore said.