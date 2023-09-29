Speed up railway development works in Visakhapatnam, BJP leader urges Union Minister

September 29, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

BJP State Council Member N. Gajapathi Rao has appealed to Union Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh, who is presently on a three-day visit to Visakhapatnam, for early completion of the redevelopment of Visakhapatnam railway station and other development works, which were approved by the Railway Board.

The foundation stone for redevelopment of Visakhapatnam railway station was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 12, 2022. It was proposed to take up redevelopment of the station at an estimated cost of ₹456 crore.

In a memorandum to Ms. Darshana here on Friday, Mr. Gajapathi Rao noted that the estimated cost of the project has gone up to ₹550 crore due to inclusion of the proposal for construction of additional platforms. He appealed to the Minister get the proposal examined and do the needful for its early execution.

ADVERTISEMENT

While thanking Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao and the Railway Ministry for decision on extension of bi-weekly Varanasi - Sambalpur express to Visakhapatnam, Mr. Gajapathi Rao said that there was an urgent need to run a daily train between Visakhapatnam and Varanasi. He also sought introduction of a direct train from Visakhapatnam to Bengaluru as there was a long-pending demand after the Visakhapatnam – Bengaluru Prasanthi express was extended to Bhubaneswar in 2006.

The 3rd and 4th line between Visakhapatnam and Gopalapatnam, which was sanctioned by the Railway Board should be taken up on top priority to clear the bottleneck and ease traffic congestion at Visakhapatnam junction.

Meanwhile, rail fans have sought naming of the Visakhapatnam-Varanasi express as ‘Kashi Annapoorna Express’ after Goddess Annapoorna Devi at Kashi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.