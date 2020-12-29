Speed up lower rotary works of NAD flyover, Botcha tells officials

Municipal Minister Botcha Satyanarayana enquiring about NAD flyover works with VMRDA Commissioner P. Koteswara Rao, in Visakhapatnam on Monday. Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao, Collector V. Vinay Chand and GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana are seen.

VISAKHAPATNAM

29 December 2020 00:34 IST

‘Allow traffic from NSTL towards Marripalem and airport’

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA & UD) Botcha Satyanarayana inspected the NAD flyover works here on Monday. Expressing optimism on completion of the flyover works by January-end, the Minister instructed the officials to speed up lower rotary works, apart from carrying the beautification, electrical and related works.

Mr. Satyanarayana instructed the officials to allow traffic from NSTL towards Marripalem and the airport. He said that vehicles were already being allowed from the airport towards Gopalapatnam and NSTL. He enquired with the officials about the progress since the last one month.

The Minister also instructed the representatives to complete the pending works of lower rotary by January 31. He said that electrical works and painting works of upper rotary completed within 15 days.

Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Commissioner P. Koteswara Rao said that the lower rotary works were going on at a brisk pace.

Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao, Collector V. Vinay Chand, GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana and other officials were present.