Speed trial run conducted on KK line

The Commissioner Railway Safety (CRS) of South East Circle conducted a speed trial run on the 20.70-km long newly laid second railway track from Charamulakusimi to Jeypore in Kottavalasa-Kirandul Line. The train run was successful.
The track was laid as part of the doubling of Kottavalasa-Kirandul railway line. CRS A.K. Rai, accompanied by Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava , Chief Administrative Officer, ECoR B.K. Gupta, Chief Project Manager (Construction) K.D. Rao, Chief Electrical Engineer (Construction) Bhattacharjee, Senior Divisional Engineer (West) Satyanarayana and other officials, examined the track.
Depending on the report to be submitted by the committee, train services will be operated in this newly-constructed double line.
Speed trial is conducted to determine the maximum permissible speed at which trains could be allowed to run, if the section is found fit for carriage of passenger traffic. During the inspection the, CRS normally examines tracks and signal system before he tests the speed trial of the train. After this inspection, CRS would give certificate on the track and overall system. Then the track will be declared fit for passenger traffic.
The newly-constructed double line between Gidam-Dantewara, Kumarsadara-Charamulakusimi in this section has already been commissioned. Similarly, the newly-constructed double line between Kottavalasa-Mallividu-S.Kota was also commissioned in 2019. Further CRS will inspect the newly-laid 13-km double line between Paliba-Macchakund on July 23.
