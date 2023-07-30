ADVERTISEMENT

Speed boat overturns at Rushikonda Beach in Visakhapatnam, two tourists, driver rescued

July 30, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A speed boat of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporaton (APTDC) carrying two tourists overturned at Rushikonda Beach here on Sunday. The two tourists as well as the boat driver who fell into the sea, were rescued by the lifeguards immediately, even as they were wearing life jackets provided by the APTDC as a precautionary measure. The incident occurred while the boat was heading into the sea on Sunday evening.

Regional Director of Tourism Srinivasa Pani said that in general, the APTDC do not operate boat services if the weather conditions are not suitable or even if the tides are strong. The boating was allowed as the weather was fine on Sunday evening. However, when the boat was going away from the coast, a very strong wave hit it, resulting in the boat turning upside down.

“As per the SOP, we will always have a rescue boat at the shore. The rescue boat with lifeguards was immediately sent to the spot, where the two tourists were picked up and brought back safely to the shore,” he said.

Arilova police also reached the spot and enquired about the incident.

