Specialist doctors, technicians called for interviews

VISAKHAPATNAM

15 May 2021 23:28 IST

Specialist doctors and anaesthesia technicians are required to work in COVID hospitals. Interested candidates may submit their applications and attend walk-in interviews at the office of the Principal, Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam, along with their qualifications and experience certificates from May 16 during office hours.

The remuneration is as per the COVID Instant Order 70, according to a statement issued by AMC Principal P.V. Sudhakar.

