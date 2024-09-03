Special weekly trains to be operated between Tirupati and Srikakulam Road via Duvvada to clear festival rush

Special weekly trains will be operated between Tirupati and Srikakulam Road via Duvvada to clear the extra rush of passengers during Dasara, Deepavali and Chhat festival season.

Train no. 07440 Tirupati-Srikakulam Road special express will leave Tirupati on Sundays from October 6 to December 1 at 5.10 p.m. to reach Duvvada on the next day at 7.55 a.m. and leave at 7.57 a.m. This train will also have 2 minute halts at Pendurthi, Kottavalasa and Chipurupalli and 10-minute hall at Vizianagaram. It will reach Srikakulam Road at 12.15 p.m.

Train no. 07441 Srikakulam Road-Tirupati special express will leave Srikakulam Road on Mondays from October 7 to December 2 at 3 p.m. It will have 2-minute halts at Chipurupalli, Kottavalasa, Pendurthi, and Duvvada (Arrival 6 p.m. and Departure 6.02 p.m.) and 10-minute halt at Vizianagaram. The train will each Tirupati on the next day at 8.20 a.m.

The other stoppages are: Renigunta, Nellore, Ongole, Chirala, Tenali, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Tuni and Anakapalli.

This train will have 1st AC coach – 1, 3rd AC – 4, Sleeper Class coaches – 15, General second class – 2, Second class luggage-cum-sitting coaches/Divyangjan -2.

Similarly, special trains will be operated between Nanded -Berhampur(train no. 07431) from October 12 to November 30 via Duvvada on Saturdays. In the return direction, Berhampur – Nanded (train. no.07432) on Sundays from October 13 to December 1.

