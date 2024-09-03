GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special weekly trains to be operated between Tirupati and Srikakulam Road via Duvvada to clear festival rush

Published - September 03, 2024 11:02 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Special weekly trains will be operated between Tirupati and Srikakulam Road via Duvvada to clear the extra rush of passengers during Dasara, Deepavali and Chhat festival season.

Train no. 07440 Tirupati-Srikakulam Road special express will leave Tirupati on Sundays from October 6 to December 1 at 5.10 p.m. to reach Duvvada on the next day at 7.55 a.m. and leave at 7.57 a.m. This train will also have 2 minute halts at Pendurthi, Kottavalasa and Chipurupalli and 10-minute hall at Vizianagaram. It will reach Srikakulam Road at 12.15 p.m.

Train no. 07441 Srikakulam Road-Tirupati special express will leave Srikakulam Road on Mondays from October 7 to December 2 at 3 p.m. It will have 2-minute halts at Chipurupalli, Kottavalasa, Pendurthi, and Duvvada (Arrival 6 p.m. and Departure 6.02 p.m.) and 10-minute halt at Vizianagaram. The train will each Tirupati on the next day at 8.20 a.m.

The other stoppages are: Renigunta, Nellore, Ongole, Chirala, Tenali, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Tuni and Anakapalli.

This train will have 1st AC coach – 1, 3rd AC – 4, Sleeper Class coaches – 15, General second class – 2, Second class luggage-cum-sitting coaches/Divyangjan -2.

Similarly, special trains will be operated between Nanded -Berhampur(train no. 07431) from October 12 to November 30 via Duvvada on Saturdays. In the return direction, Berhampur – Nanded (train. no.07432) on Sundays from October 13 to December 1.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.