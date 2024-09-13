ADVERTISEMENT

Special weekly trains between Tirupati and Srikakulam Road via Duvvada to clear festive rush

Published - September 13, 2024 01:10 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

These trains will also have stoppages at Renigunta, Nellore, Ongole, Chirala, Tenali, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Tuni, Anakapalli, Pendurthi, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram and Chipurupalli

The Hindu Bureau

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Special trains will be operated by the railways between Tirupati-Srikakulam Road-Tirupati to clear the extra rush of passengers during Dussehra, Deepavali and Chhat festival season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Train no. 07442 Tirupati-Srikakulam Road special express will leave Tirupati on Sundays from October 6 to November 10 at 5.10 p.m. It will reach Duvvada on the next day at 7.55 a.m. and leave at 7.57 a.m. to reach Srikakulam Road at 12.15 p.m. (six trips).

In the return direction, 07443 Srikakulam Road-Tirupati special express will leave Srikakulam Road station on Mondays from October 7 to November 11 at 3 p.m. and reach Duvvada at 6.02 p.m. and leave at 6.07 p.m. It will reach Tirupati on the next day at 8.20 a.m. (six trips).

These trains will also have stoppages at Renigunta, Nellore, Ongole, Chirala, Tenali, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Tuni, Anakapalli, Pendurthi, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram and Chipurupalli.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

These trains will have second AC coach – 1, third AC coach – 2, sleeper class – 13, general second class – 6, second class luggage-cum-sitting coaches/Divyangjan – 2 in their composition. People have been asked to make use of the special train services.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US