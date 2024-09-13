GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Special weekly trains between Tirupati and Srikakulam Road via Duvvada to clear festive rush

Published - September 13, 2024 01:10 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image only.

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Special trains will be operated by the railways between Tirupati-Srikakulam Road-Tirupati to clear the extra rush of passengers during Dussehra, Deepavali and Chhat festival season.

Train no. 07442 Tirupati-Srikakulam Road special express will leave Tirupati on Sundays from October 6 to November 10 at 5.10 p.m. It will reach Duvvada on the next day at 7.55 a.m. and leave at 7.57 a.m. to reach Srikakulam Road at 12.15 p.m. (six trips).

In the return direction, 07443 Srikakulam Road-Tirupati special express will leave Srikakulam Road station on Mondays from October 7 to November 11 at 3 p.m. and reach Duvvada at 6.02 p.m. and leave at 6.07 p.m. It will reach Tirupati on the next day at 8.20 a.m. (six trips).

These trains will also have stoppages at Renigunta, Nellore, Ongole, Chirala, Tenali, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Tuni, Anakapalli, Pendurthi, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram and Chipurupalli.

These trains will have second AC coach – 1, third AC coach – 2, sleeper class – 13, general second class – 6, second class luggage-cum-sitting coaches/Divyangjan – 2 in their composition. People have been asked to make use of the special train services.

