Special weekly train to Varanasi from Visakhapatnam for Ganga Pushkarams

April 12, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Thanks to the ‘Ganga Pushkarams’ to be held from April 22 to May 3, and BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao’s letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw seeking the introduction of special trains from Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Tirupati to enable people from these cities to participate in the festival, the long-pending demand of the people of Visakhapatnam region for a direct train to Varanasi has materialised, albeit temporarily.

Mr. Narasimha Rao, who has been recently elected president of the Sri Kasi Telugu Samithi Ganga Pushkarala Nirvahana Committee, mentioned in his letter to the Railway Minister that the festival attracts lakhs of pilgrims from the two Telugu States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. As the number of pilgrims travelling by regular trains is huge, they are not at all sufficient to meet the festival demand. All trains during this period are overbooked and there is no vacancy in any of these trains.

Meanwhile, it’s learnt that the East Coast Railway (E Co R) Headquarters in Bhubaneswar has submitted a proposal to the Chief Passenger Transportation Manager, Northern Railway, with copies to the CPTMs of NER, ECR and SER, for concurrence to run a weekly summer special train between Visakhapatnam-Banaras-Visakhapatnam. It was planned to run the train on Wednesdays from Visakhapatnam with effect from April 19 and from Banaras from April 20. The proposal was that the weekly special would leave Visakhapatnam junction at 12.30 p.m. on Wednesdays and reach Banaras at 4.30 p.m. on Thursdays. In the return direction, it was planned that the special train would leave Banaras at 8.30 p.m. on Fridays and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 6 p.m. on the next day.

“The Railway Board has approved- the proposal to operate the special train,” DRM Anup Satpathy confirmed to The Hindu, when contacted late on Wednesday evening.

When the issue for introduction of a direct train from Visakhapatnam to Allahabad came up at the IRTTC meeting held in 2017, the Railways were averse to it on the plea of lack of parking facilities and platform constraints. The Railway Board had, however, agreed to extend the Varanasi – Sambalpur bi-weekly express to Visakhapatnam as there would be no path constraints.

The Railway Board had even agreed to allocate an additional rake required for the purpose at that time. Lack of initiative from the railway officials at various levels had resulted in the proposal failing to materialise, according to railway sources.

During 2019, a weekly ‘Suvidha’ special express was operated between Visakhapatnam and Subedarganj but it was withdrawn subsequently.