Special vaccination drive in all ward secretariats on Sunday

VISAKHAPATNAM

19 June 2021 20:42 IST

Vaccine to be given to those above 45 years of age and to women with children below five years of age

A special COVID-19 vaccination drive will be conducted in all the ward secretariats on Sunday, said Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Srijana in a release here on Saturday.

Ms. Srijana said that the programme will be held for people above 45 years of age and women with children between zero and five years, in all the secretariats in the GVMC limits. People can get their first and second dose vaccination, she said.

The GVMC Commissioner instructed the Zonal Commissioners, Ward Special Officers and volunteers to ensure the secretariats have basic facilities like drinking water, tents, chairs and electricity for the smooth conduct of the drive. She also said that the government aims at administrating vaccine to at least one lakh eligible people through this special drive.

District Collector V. Vinay Chand took stock of the arrangements being done for the drive. He said that the drive will be conducted from 7 a.m. in 578 ward secretariats in the GVMC limits. He instructed the officials to ensure vaccine is transported to the centres.

District Immunisation Officer Jeevan Rani, Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar and a few others were present.