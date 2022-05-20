Special trains to Nanded, Secunderabad to clear rush of passengers

Special trains between Visakhapatnam and Nanded and Secunderabad and Cuttack will be operated by the railways to clear the extra rush of passengers for one trip during the weekend.

The train no. 07082 Nanded- Visakhapatnam special express will leave Nanded on May 20 at 4.35 p.m., arrive in Secunderabad at 9.20 p.m. and depart at 9.40 p.m. to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 9.50 a.m.

In the return direction, 07083 Visakhapatnam –Nanded special express, will leave Visakhapatnam on May 22 at 6.20 p.m. and reach Secunderabad on the next day at 7 a.m. and depart at 7.20 a.m. and reach Nanded day at 3.10 p.m.

The train will have stoppages at Mudkhed, Basar, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Secunderabad, Kazipet, Warangal, Khammam, Rayanapadu, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Annavaram, Anakapalle and Duvvada.

The train will comprise LHB coaches of 2 nd AC-2, 3 rdAC-5, Sleeper-7, General Class-2, Second class-cum-luggage/ divyangjan coaches- 1 and Motor car-1 in its composition.

Train no. 07581 Secunderabad- Cuttack special train will leave Secunderabad on May 21 at 8.30 a.m. and will reach Visakhapatnam at 9.10 p.m. and depart at 9.30 p.m. and will reach Cuttack on the next day at 6.15 a.m.

In the return direction, train no. 07582 Cuttack-Secunderabad special train will leave Cuttack on May 22 at 6.55 p.m. and arrive in Visakhapatnam on the next day at 3.35 a.m. and depart at 3.55 a.m. and will reach Secunderabad at 5.20 p.m.

The train will have stoppages at Bhongir, Aler, Jangaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Dornakal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry, Dwarapudi, Samalkot, Pithapuram, Annavaram, Tuni, Elamanchili, Anakapalle, Duvvada Visakhapatnam, Simhachalam, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Chipurupalli, Srikakulam Road, Naupada, Palasa, Sompeta, Ichachapuram, Brahmapur, Chatrapur, Khallikot, Balugaon, Kalupara Ghat, Nirakarpur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar and Barang.

The train will comprise First AC cum 2 nd AC coach, 2 nd AC, 3 rd AC, Sleeper and General Class coaches in its composition.