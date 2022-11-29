Special trains to Kollam from Dec. 4

November 29, 2022 08:33 am | Updated 08:33 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Special trains will be run by the East Coast Railway between Visakhapatnam and Kollam for seven trips to clear the extra rush of passengers and Lord Ayyappa devotees, intending to travel towards Sabarimala.

The 08567 Visakhapatnam-Kollam weekly special express train will leave Visakhapatnam on Sundays at 7.20 a.m. from December 4 to January 15 to reach Kollam on Mondays at 12.55 p.m.

In the return direction, the 08568 Kollam-Visakhapatnam weekly special train will leave Kollam on Mondays at 8.45 p.m. from December 5 to January 16 to arrive in Visakhapatnam on Tuesdays at 11.50 p.m.

These special trains will have stoppages at Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore Junction, Palakkad, Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Chenganseri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikara, Kayamkulam and Sasthankota.

These trains are provided with LHB coaches of four second AC, 10 third AC, two Sleeper Class, four second class sitting and one second class sitting-cum-luggage/Divyangjan coach and one generator car.

