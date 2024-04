April 16, 2024 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Special trains will be operated by the railways between SMV Bengaluru-Malda Town and Secunderabad-Santragachchi via Duvvada to clear the rush of passengers during the summer holidays.

Train no. 06565 SMV Bengaluru – Malda Town special train will be available from April 17 to June 26 and in the return direction 06566 Malda Town – SMV Bengaluru special train will be from April 17 to June 26.

Passengers have been asked to make use of the special train services.

