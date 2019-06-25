Special trains to be plied to Puri for Rath Yatra

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has announced to ply special trains to Puri in view of Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath. Special trains will be plied for Gundicha Yatra scheduled to be celebrated on July 4.

Train no. 08907 Visakhapatnam - Puri special train will leave Visakhapatnam at 2.30 p.m. on July 3 and will reach Puri at 1.15 a.m. on July 4. In the return journey, the train will leave Puri at 11.15 p.m. on July 4 and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 9.30 a.m. the next day.

In view of the Bahuda Yatra (July 12), 08907 Visakhapatnam-Puri special will leave Visakhapatnam at 2.30 p.m. on July 11 to reach Puri at 1.15 a.m. on July 12. In the return journey, the train will leave Puri at 8.35 p.m. on July 12 to reach Visakhapatnam at 5.15 a.m. the next day.

For Sunavesha (July 13), 08907 Visakhapatnam - Puri special will leave Visakhapatnam at 6.30 a.m. on July 13 to reach Puri at 5.15 p.m. the same day. In the return journey, the train will leave Puri at 1 a.m. (post midnight of July13) and arrive in Visakhapatnam on at 10.55 a.m. the same day. These trains will have 2 III-tier AC coaches, six sleeper class coaches, four general second class and 2 luggage-cum-brake vans. They have stoppages at Simhachalam, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Cheepurupalli, Garividi, Ponduru, Srikakulam, Tilaru and Naupada in Waltair Division.

Meanwhile, the weekly special trains to Tirupati and Secunderabad have been extended.

Trains extended

Train no. 08501 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad weekly express will leave Visakhapatnam at 11 p.m. on Tuesdays from July 2 to September 24 to reach Secunderabad the next day at 12 noon. In the return journey, 08502 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam weekly special express will leave Secunderabad at 4.30 p.m. on Wednesdays from July 3 to September 25 to arrive in Visakhapatnam on the next day at 4.50 a.m.

The trains will have stoppages at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Tuni, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Rayanapadu, Khammam, Warangal and Kazipet . These will have one II-tier AC, three III-tier AC coaches, 10 sleeper class coaches, six general second class coaches and two second class-cum- luggage coaches.

Train no. 08573 Visakhapatnam- Tirupati weekly special will leave Visakhapatnam at 10.55 p.m. on Mondays from July 1 to September 30 to reach Tirupati at 1.25 p.m. the next day. In the return journey, the train will leave Tirupati on Tuesdays at 3.30 p.m. from July 2 to October 1 to arrive in Vizag at 6.50 a.m. the next day. These trains will stop at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, New Guntur, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Sri Kalahasti and Renigunta.