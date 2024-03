Special trains to be operated to clear Holi festival rush

March 16, 2024 05:22 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The railways have announced the operation of special trains in view of the rush for the Holi festival.

Train no.08845 Santragachi – Mahabubnagar special train will leave Santragachi at 12.50 p.m on March 18 and 25 and will arrive in Visakhapatnam at 1.40 a.m. and will leave at 2 a.m. on the next day to reach Mahabubnagar at 6 p.m.

In the return direction, 08846 Mahabubnagar – Santragachi Special train, will leave Mahabubunagar at 8.20 p.m. on March 19 and 26, to reach Visakhapatnam at 11 a.m., leave at 11.20 a.m. on the next day and reach Santragachi at 00.15 hours(midnight).

These trains will have 2nd AC-2, 3rd Economy- 8, Sleeper Class-4, General Second Class-4, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-1 and Generator Motor Car-1.

They will have stoppages at Jadcherla, Shadnagar, Kacheguda, Malakajgiri, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Brahmapur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore and Kharagpur.

Train no.08836 Santragachi – MGR Chennai Central Special train, will leave Santragachi at 6 p.m. on March 23, and will arrive in Visakhapatnam at 7 a.m. and leave at 7.20 a.m. on the next day to reach MGR Chennai Central at 8.30 p.m.

In the return direction, train no. 08837 MGR Chennai Central - Santragachi Special train will leave MGR Chennai Central at 10.45 a.m. on March 25 to arrive in Visakhapatnam at 11.10 p.m. and leave at 11.30 p.m. to reach Santragachi at 1.10 p.m. on the next day.

The train will have Sleeper Class-20, Second Class-cum-luggage/ Disabled coaches-2.

It will have stoppages at Gudur, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore and Kharagpur.