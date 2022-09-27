Special trains to be operated between Visakhapatnam and Araku from October 1 to 9

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
September 27, 2022 20:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Special trains will be operated between Visakhapatnam and Araku in view of the demand from tourists during the puja holidays, from October 1 to 9.

Train no. 08509 Visakhapatnam-Araku special train will leave Visakhapatnam at 8.30 a.m. and will reach Araku at 11.30 a.m. In the return direction, 08510 Araku-Visakhapatnam special will leave Araku at 2 p.m. to reach Visakhapatnam at 5.30 p.m.

These trains will have five Sleeper Class coaches, seven Second Class coaches and two second class-cum-luggage coaches, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

These trains will have stoppages at Simhachalam, Kottavalasa and Borraguhalu.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Passengers have been asked to make use of the special train services.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app