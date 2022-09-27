Special trains to be operated between Visakhapatnam and Araku from October 1 to 9

Special trains will be operated between Visakhapatnam and Araku in view of the demand from tourists during the puja holidays, from October 1 to 9.

Train no. 08509 Visakhapatnam-Araku special train will leave Visakhapatnam at 8.30 a.m. and will reach Araku at 11.30 a.m. In the return direction, 08510 Araku-Visakhapatnam special will leave Araku at 2 p.m. to reach Visakhapatnam at 5.30 p.m.

These trains will have five Sleeper Class coaches, seven Second Class coaches and two second class-cum-luggage coaches, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi

These trains will have stoppages at Simhachalam, Kottavalasa and Borraguhalu.

Passengers have been asked to make use of the special train services.