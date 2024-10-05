GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Special trains to be operated between Srikakulam and Vijayawada via Duvvada

Published - October 05, 2024 11:25 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Special trains will be operated between Vijayawada – Srikakulam Road – Vijayawada to clear the extra rush of passengers during the Dasara festival season.

These special trains will be operated via Duvvada and Pendurthi.

Train no. 07215 Vijayawada - Srikakulam Road special express train, will leave Vijayawada on October 6, 7 and 8 at 8 p.m., and will reach Duvvada at 1.28 a.m. (early hours) on the next day and departure at 1:30 a.m.; Pendurthi at 2:23 a.m. and departure at 2:25 a.m.; Kottavalasa at 2:33 a.m.; Vizianagaram at 3:05 a.m. and departure at 3:15 a.m.; Chipurupalli at 3:38 a.m. and departure at 3:40 a.m.; Ponduru arrival at 3.58 a.m and departure at 4 a.m. and will reach Srikakulam Road at 5:30 a.m, according to a statement issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager K. Saandeep.

In the return direction, 07216 Srikakulam Road – Vijayawada special express train will leave Srikakulam Road on October 7, 8, 9 at 6:30 a.m. and will reach Ponduru at 6.43 a.m. and leave at 6.45 a.m.; Chipurupalli arrival at 7:10 a.m. and departure at 7:12 a.m.; Vizianagaram at 7:50 a.m. and departure at 8 a.m.; Kottavalasa at 8:30 a.m. and departure at 8:32 a.m.; Pendurthi at 8:40 a.m. and departure at 8:42 a.m.; Duvvada at 9:30 a.m. and departure at 9:32 a.m. and will reach Vijayawada at 4 p.m.

These special trains will also have stoppages at Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry, Dwarapudi, Anaparti, Samalkot, Annavaram, Tuni, Elamanchili and Anakapalle

These trains will have 2nd AC coaches -02, 3rd AC coaches- 6, Sleeper Class coaches - 7, General Second Class - 3, Second Class-cum-Divyangjan coach - 1 and Motor Car- 1.

Passengers are requested to make use of this special train services.

