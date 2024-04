Special trains to be operated between SMV Bengaluru-Sambalpur and Surat-Brahmapur via Duvvada 

April 30, 2024 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Special trains will be operated between SMV Bengaluru-Sambalpur and Surat – Brahmapur to clear the extra rush of passengers in summer.

Train no. 08321 Sambalpur – SMV Bengaluru special train will leave Sambalpur on Thursdays at 6.45 p.m on May 9 and 16 and will reach Duvvada on the next day at 4.55 a.m. and leaves at 5 a.m. to reach SMV Bengaluru at 23.30 p.m.

In the return direction, train no. 08322 SMV Bengaluru - Sambalpur special train will leave SMV Bengaluru on Saturdays at 1.30 a.m. on May 11 and 18 and will reach Duvvada at 8.30 p.m. and depart at 8.35 p.m. to reach Sambalpur on the next day at 6.30 a.m., according to a statement issued by K. Saandeep, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division.

These special trains will have stoppages at Bargarh Road, Balangir, Titlagarh, Kesinga, Muniguda, Singapur Road, Rayagada, Parvatipuram, Bobbili, Vizianagaram, Kottavalasa, Pendurti, Duvvada, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Ongole, Gudur, Renigunta, Tirupati, Katpadi, Jolarpettai and Krishnarajpuram.

These pairs of trains will have 2nd class luggage cum Divyanjan Coach - 1, Brake van cum motor car – 1, General second class - 4, Sleeper class – 15 and 3rd AC – 1.

Similarly, train no. 09069 Surat -Brahmapur Special will leave Surat at 2.20 p.m. on Wednesdays from May 1 to 26 to reach Rayagada on the next day at 2 p.m.

In the return direction, 09070 Brahmapur- Surat special will leave Brahmapur at 10 p.m. on Thursdays from May 22 to June 27 and will reach Surat at 6.30 a.m. on Saturdays.

This train will have stoppages at Nandubar, Dharangaon, Jalagon, Bhusaval, Akola, Wardha, Nagpur, Tumsar Road, Gondia, Durg, Raipur, Mahasamund, Khariar Road, Kantabanji, Titlagarh, Kesinga, Muniguda, Singapur Road, Rayagada, Parvatipuram, Bobbili, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road and Palasa

These trains will have 1- 1st AC cum 2nd AC; 2- 2nd AC coaches; 6- 3rd AC coaches; 8- Sleeper Class Coaches, 3- General Second Class Coaches and 1-Divyagan-cum-Second class coach and 1- Brake Van-cum-Generator Car.