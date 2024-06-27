Special trains from Vizag to Tirupati, Secunderabad extended by nine more trips

The special trains operating between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad, and between Visakhapatnam and Tirupati, are being extended by nine more trips, in view of the demand from passengers.

Train no. 08579 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad weekly special train will leave from Visakhapatnam on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. from July 3 to August 28 and will reach Secunderabad the next day at 8:20 a.m.

In the return direction, 08580 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam weekly special train will leave Secunderabad on Thursdays at 7:40 p.m. from July 4 to August 29 and will arrive in Visakhapatnam on the next day at 6:40 a.m., according to a statement issued by Waltair Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

This train will have stoppages at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalle, Miryalaguda and Nalgond.

Similarly, 08583 Visakhapatnam-Tirupati weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Mondays at 7 p.m. from July 1 to August 26 and will reach Tirupati the next day at 9:15 a.m.

In the return direction, 08584 Tirupati-Visakhapatnam weekly special will leave Tirupati at 9.55 p.m. on Tuesdays from July 2 to August 27 and reach Visakhapatnam the next day at 10:15 a.m.. This train will have halts at Duvvada, Anakapalli, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Srikalahasti and Renigunta.