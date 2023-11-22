Special trains from Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam to Kollam

November 22, 2023 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Special trains to Kollam will be operated by East Coast Railway (E Co R) from Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam in view of the demand from the local people and people’s representatives.

Divisional Railway Manager (Waltair) Saurabh Prasad made consistent efforts to bring these two trains for the convenience of the devotees.

Train no. 08539 Visakhapatnam – Kollam special express train will leave Visakhapatnam on Wednesdays at 8.20 a.m. from November 29 to January 31 to reach Kollam on Thursdays at 12.55 p.m.

In the return direction 08540 Kollam-Visakhapatnam weekly special train will leave Kollam on Thursdays at 7.35 p.m. from November 30 to February 1 to reach Visakhapatnam on Fridays at 11 p.m.

This pair of special trains will have stoppages at Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Podunur, Palakkad, Thrichur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Chenganseri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikara and Kayamkulam.

These trains will have LHB coaches. 3 AC Economy coaches - 12, General Second Class coaches – 6 and Generator cars - 2.

Similarly, 08537 Srikakulam Road-Kollam weekly special express train will leave Srikakulam Road on Saturdays at 11 a.m. from November 25 to January 27, 2024. It will reach Duvvada at 1.42 p.m. and departure at 1.47 p.m. to reach Kollam on Sunday at 6 p.m.

In the return direction, 08538 Kollam-Srikakulam Road weekly special train will leave Kollam on Sundays at 7.35 p.m. from November 26 to Jan 28, 2024 to reach Duvvada on the next day at 11 p.m. and depart at 11.05 p.m. to reach Srikakulam Road at 2 a.m.

This pair of special trains will have stoppages at Chipurupalli, Vizianagaram, Kottavalasa, Pendurthi, Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Podunur, Palakkad, Thrichur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Chenganseri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur and Mavelikara.

These trains have Second AC - 1, Third AC - 4, Sleeper Class coaches - 10, second class sitting – 5 and second class sitting-cum-luggage/ Divyangjan coaches.

