Special trains from September 30

VISAKHAPATNAM

25 September 2020 23:13 IST

Additional special train services will be operated by East Coast Railway (E Co R) between Khurda Road and Ahmedabad, via Vijayawada and Balharshah, on Wednesdays from September 30 to October 24. These trains will have stoppages at Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Kottavalasa, Duvvada and Anakapalle, Rajahmundry, Elluru and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh.

