Special trains for car festival

Special trains will be operated by East Coast Railway towards Puri and back during the ensuing Rath Yatra (car festival).

The special trains for Gundicha Yatra (July 14) are: Train No. 08907 Visakhapatnam-Puri special will leave Visakhapatnam on July 13 at 2.30 p.m. and reach Puri at 1.15 a.m. (early hours of 14th).

In the return direction, 08908 Puri-Visakhapatnam will leave Puri on July 15 at 00.30 hrs (past midnight of July 14) and will reach Visakhapatnam the same day at 10.55 a.m.

Special trains for Bahuda Yatra (July 22): Train No. 08907 Visakhapatnam-Puri special will leave Visakhapatnam on July 21 at 2.30 p.m. and will reach Puri at 1.15 a.m. (early hours of July 22).

In the return direction, 08908 Puri-Visakhapatnam will leave Puri on July 23 at 00.30hrs (past midnight of July 22) and will arrive in Visakhapatnam the same day at 10.55 a.m., according to a statement issued by the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division G. Suneel Kumar.

Special trains for Sunavesha (July 23): The train No. 08907 Visakhapatnam-Puri special will leave Visakhapatnam on July 23 at 11.30 a.m. and will reach Puri the same day at 7 p.m.

In the return direction, 08908 Puri-Visakhapatnam will leave Puri on July 24 at 1 a.m. (past mid night of July 23) and will arrive in Visakhapatnam on the same day at 10.55 a.m.

These trains will have nine General Second Class, and one Luggage-cum-Brake van.