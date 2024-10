Special trains between Sanatnagar-Santragachi, SMV Bengaluru-Santragachi to clear extra rush

Special trains will be run by the Railways between Sanatnagar-Santragachi and between SMV Bengaluru and Santragachi, via Duvvada, to clear the rush of passengers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Train no. 07069 Sanatnagar - Santragachi special express will leave Sanatnagar at 6.20 a.m. on Wednesdays on October 30 and November 6 to reach Duvvada at 8.55 p.m. and depart at 8.57 p.m.. It will reach Vizianagaram at 10.03 p.m. and depart at 10.08 p.m., reach Srikakulam Road at 11.10 p.m. and depart at 11.12 p.m. and reach Santragachi at 12.20 p.m. on Thursdays.

In the return direction, 07070 Santragachi – Sanatnagar special express will leave Santragachi at 5.25 p.m. on Thursdays on October 31 and November 7 to reach Srikakulam Road the next day at 6.45 a.m. and depart at 6.47 a.m.; reach Vizianagaram at 7.48 a.m. and depart at 7.50 a.m., reach Duvvada at 9.25 a.m. and depart at 9:27 a.m., and reach Sanatnagar at 11.50 p.m. on Fridays, according to a statement issued by K. Saandeep, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (E Co R).

ADVERTISEMENT

These trains have stoppages at Secunderabad, Charalapalli, Ghatkesar, Nalgonda, Mirayalaguda, Piduguralla, Sattenapalle, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Ankapalle, Duvvada, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Brahmapur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur K Road, Bhadrak, Balasore and Kharagpur.

The rake comprises two AC II-Tier coaches, six AC III-Tier, seven Sleeper Class, three General Second class coaches, one Second Class-cum-luggage/Divyangjan coach and a generator motor car.

Train no. 06211 SMV Bangalore- Santragachi special express train will leave SMV Bangaluru on Saturday at 10.15 a.m. on October 26 to reach at Duvvada 3.53 a.m., and reach Santragachi at 7.45 p.m. on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the return direction, the 06212 SMV Bengaluru - Santragachi special will leave Santragachi at 11.30 p.m. on Sunday on October 27 to reach Srikakulam Road the next day at 12.05 a.m. and depart at 12.07 a.m.. It will reach Vizianagaram at 1.05 a.m. and depart at 1.15 a.m., and will reach SMV Bengaluru at 12.30 p.m. on Monday.

Stoppages will be at Krishnarajapuram, Katpadi, Renigunta, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Duvvada, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Brahmapur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore and Kharagpur.

The rake comprises two AC III-Tier coaches, three Sleeper Class coaches, 12 General Second class coaches, one Second Class-cum-luggage/Divyangjan coach and a generator motor car.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.