Special trains between Bhubaneswar and Chennai till April 30

Special trains are being operated by the Railways for 13 trips till April 24 between Chennai Central and Bhubaneswar to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Train no. 06073 will leave Chennai Central at 11.45 p.m. on Mondays and will reach Duvvada the next day at 11:15 a.m. and leave at 11.17 a.m. to reach Vizianagaram at 12.15 p.m. and leave at 12.25 p.m. and reach Bhubaneswar at 6.30 p.m.

In the return direction, the 06074 Bhubaneswar–Chennai Central Special will leave Bhubaneswar at 9 p.m. on Tuesdays till April 30 to reach Vizianagaram the next day at 1.45 a.m. and depart at 1.55 a.m. and reach Duvvada at 3:42 a.m. and leave at 3.44 a.m. and reach Chennai Central at 3 p.m., according to A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division.

These trains will have stoppages at Gudur, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Duvvada, Vizianagaram, Palasa and Khurda Road in both directions.

These trains will have two AC II-Tier coaches, two AC III-Tier coaches 12 Sleeper Class coaches, two General Second Class coaches and two Second Class-cum-Luggage/Divyangjan coaches.

