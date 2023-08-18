ADVERTISEMENT

Special train with LHB rake operated in place of cancelled Vande Bharat

August 18, 2023 08:21 am | Updated 08:23 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Train no. 20833 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express, which was scheduled to leave Visakhapatnam on Thursday, was cancelled due to a technical glitch. However, alternate arrangements were made by Waltair Division to run a special train on the same route with the same stoppages as that of the Vande Bharat Express so as to not inconvenience the passengers.

Facilitation counters were set up at Visakhapatnam station for the assistance of passengers. Catering services were provided on the special train from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad. Necessary assistance was provided by Waltair Division to avoid any inconvenience to the passengers. The special train was run with LHB coaches.

