Special train with all-women crew flagged off in Visakhapatnam

March 07, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

An all-women crew special train from Visakhapatnam to Rayagada was flagged off by Parijata Satpahy, president, East Coast Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (E Co RWWO), Waltair Division, on the eve of International Women’s Day (IWD), at the railway station here on Tuesday.

The Division formed exclusive women teams at Loco Shed, which is engaged in maintenance of crucial parts of locomotives and also operates an exclusive women security team ‘Meri Saheli’, which takes care of women passengers in trains or at station.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Satpathy said that Women’s Day was the time to review the progress made and to celebrate acts of courage and determination by ordinary women, who have played an extraordinary role in the history of the community and society.

She said that it was a matter of pride for women that the entire train 08504 Visakhapatnam-Rayagada special was completely run by women employees and the entire staff at Visakhapatnam railway station in Operations, Commercial and RPF were also women staff for Tuesday.

Vice-president of ECoRWWO Kavita Gupta, secretary Priyanka Sridevi and other executive members of ECoRWWO also took part in the flagging off ceremony.

Earlier, during the day a walkathon was organised, under the aegis of E Co R WWO at RK Beach.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy, ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, Senior Divisional Personnel Officer RNA Parida, Sports Officer Praveen Bhati and other branch officers, women staff, sports women, RPF and Civil Defense personnel participated in the walkathon.

Loco pilot Sahana Kumari, Assistant Loco Pilot K. Nagamani and Train Manager M. Kalyani piloted the special train. The four ticket checking staff was S. Ambili, G. Atchutamba, K. Santoshi Rao and D Radha.

The Divisional Railway Manager congratulated all the women team of Waltair Division on this achievement