Special train with all-women crew flagged off in Visakhapatnam

DRM congratulates women employees on the achievement

DRM congratulates women employees on the achievement

An all women crew special train, from Visakhapatnam to Rayagada, was flagged off by president of East Coast Railway Women’s Welfare Organization (E Co RWWO), Waltair, Parijata Satpathy at Visakhapatnam Railway Station, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, on Tuesday.

The passenger train was piloted by Loco Pilot Sadhana Kumari and Assistant Loco Pilot N. Madhuri and the Goods Guard was K. Ramya. The three ticket checking staff was CVG Mangeswari, B. Khillar and D. Radha. This was the first time ever in the history of East Coast Railway (E Co R) that an all-women crew manned a passenger train.

E Co R WWO vice presidents Kavita Gupta and Madhumita Sahoo, secretary Priyanka Sridevi and executive members were present at the flagging off of the special train.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy congratulated all the women team of Waltair Division on this achievement and hoped that women would achieve more such laurels in future.

Waltair Division has always proved its commitment for women empowerment by forming exclusive women teams at Loco Sheds for maintenance of crucial parts of locos, track maintenance, managing at Route Relay Interlocking, Goods guards, Loco Pilots, Ticket Checking and in office duties. Waltair Division also operates an exclusive women security team ‘Meri Saheli’, which takes care of women passengers in trains and at stations.

At a function organised at the Rail Club, Ms. Parijata Satpathy felicitated 41 women railway employees for their outstanding contribution to the organisation and commitment to duty. Cash awards were given to eight members.

Subhasini, Senior Divisional Medical Officer, spoke on various cancers which affect women, their symptoms, early detection and precautions to be taken.