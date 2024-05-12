GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Special train to run from Visakhapatnam to Brahmapur today

Visakhapatnam-Brahmapur unreserved special train will leave Visakhapatnam at 8.30 a.m. on Monday to reach Brahmapur at 1 p.m.

Published - May 12, 2024 11:34 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Waltair Division of the East Coast Railway has decided to run a special train between Visakhapatnam to Brahmapur on May 13 (Monday) to cater to the heavy rush of passengers.

Visakhapatnam-Brahmapur unreserved special train will leave Visakhapatnam at 8.30 a.m. on Monday to reach Brahmapur at 1 p.m. In the return direction, Brahmpur- Visakhapatnam unreserved special will leave Brahmapur at 6.30 p.m. to reach Visakhapatnam at 11.15 p.m. on the same day, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager K. Saandeep.

The trains will halt at Simhachalam, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Chipurupalli, Srikakulam Road, Naupada, Palasa, Ichhapuram between Visakhapatnam and Brahmapur. They will comprise 17 second-class sleeper coaches and 2 second-class-cum-luggage coaches (unreserved).

Waltair Division will also attach two additional general second-class coaches to the Visakhapatnam-Koraput-Visakhapatnam train on May 13 and 14 to clear the extra rush of passengers.

