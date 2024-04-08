Special train to operate between Bhubaneswar and Mysore via Duvvada

April 08, 2024 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A special train between Mysore and Bhubaneswar will be operated for one trip via Duvvada to clear the extra rush of passengers, according to a statement issued here on Monday by A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division.

Train no. 06215 Mysore-Bhubaneswar Special Express will leave Mysore at 4.15 a.m. on April 9, reach Duvvada at 2.30 a.m. the next day and leave at 2.35 a.m. to reach Bhubaneswar at 10.40 a.m. In the return direction, Train no. 06216 Bhubaneswar-Mysore Special Express will depart from Bhubaneswar at 1 p.m. on April 10, reach Duvvada at 9.30 p.m. and leave at 9.35 p.m. to reach Mysore at 7.15 p.m. the next day.

This train will have stoppages at Mandya, Bangalore City, Bangalore Cantonment, Krishnarajapuram, Whitefield, Bangarapet, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Renigunta, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Tenali, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Duvvada, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Brahmapur and Khurda Road

The train comprises 2nd AC-1, 3AC-3, Sleeper-9, General Second Class-3 and Second class-cum-luggage/ divyangjan coach-1