Visakhapatnam

Special train to Jagadalpur

The special express train (08512/08511) Visakhapatnam-Jagdalpur-Visakhapatnam with special fares has been extended for three months from July 1 to October 1, 2017.

Train no. 08512 Visakhapatnam – Jadgalpur will run daily from Visakhapatnam from July 1 to Sept 30 and 08511 Jagdalpur – Visakhapatnam will run daily from July 2 to Oct 1, according to Divisional Commercial Manager G. Suneel Kumar.

These trains will have halts at Kottavalasa, Araku, Koraput, Jeypore and Kotpar Road Stations in both directions.

Apr 2, 2020 11:07:31 PM

