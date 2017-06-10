Special train to Jagadalpur

The special express train (08512/08511) Visakhapatnam-Jagdalpur-Visakhapatnam with special fares has been extended for three months from July 1 to October 1, 2017.

Train no. 08512 Visakhapatnam – Jadgalpur will run daily from Visakhapatnam from July 1 to Sept 30 and 08511 Jagdalpur – Visakhapatnam will run daily from July 2 to Oct 1, according to Divisional Commercial Manager G. Suneel Kumar.

These trains will have halts at Kottavalasa, Araku, Koraput, Jeypore and Kotpar Road Stations in both directions.