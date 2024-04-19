Special train to be operated from Visakhapatnam to Bengaluru from April 27 to clear summer rush

April 19, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Special trains will be operated between Visakhapatnam and SMV Bengaluru by East Coast Railway (ECoR) to clear the extra rush of passengers during summer.

Train no. 08549 Visakhapatnam- SMV Bengaluru summer special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Saturdays at 1.15 p.m. from April 27 to June 29 to reach SMV Bengaluru on the next day at 7.30 a.m. (10 trips)

In the return direction, 08550 SMV Bengaluru-Visakhapatnam summer special train will leave SMV Bengaluru at 12 noon on Sundays from April 28 to June 30 to arrive in Visakhapatnam on the next day at 9 a.m.

These trains will have stoppages at Duvvada, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai and Krishnarajapuram.

These trains will have 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-2, sleeper class-11, general second class-4 and second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2.

