Special train to be operated between Shalimar and Secunderabad for RRB exam candidates

An Examination Special Train is being operated by the railways between Shalimar and Secunderabad for the convenience of candidates appearing for the Railway Recruitment Board Examination.

Train no. 08035 Shalimar-Secunderabad Examination Special will leave Shalimar at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and arrive in Visakhapatnam on the same day at 8.25 p.m. and depart at 8.45 p.m. and will reach Secunderabad at 11 a.m. on June 15.

In the return direction, 08036 Secunderabad-Shalimar Examination Special will leave Secunderabad on June 17 at 2.30 p.m. to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 5.20 a.m. and depart at 5.40 a.m. to reach Shalimar at 9.20 p.m.

The train will have eight -3AC, five- Sleeper, three- Chair car coaches and two- General Second Class coaches and two generator cars.

The train will also have stoppages at Santragachi, Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jaipur keonjhar Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada and Guntur Town.