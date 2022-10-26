Special train to be operated between Secunderabad and Santragachi in view of Chhath festival

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 26, 2022 21:08 IST

A special train will be run between Secunderabad - Santragachi- Secunderabad for one trip in view of Chhath festival.

Train no.07645 Secunderabad-Santragachi Special will leave Secunderabad on October 28 at 8.40 a.m. to arrive in Visakhapatnam at 8.30 p.m. and depart at 8.50 p.m. to reach Santragachi at 10.25 a.m. on the next day.

In the return direction, 07646 Santragachi- Secunderabad Special will leave Santragachi on October 29 at 6.45 p.m. and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 7 a.m. on the next day and depart at 7.20 a.m. to reach Secunderabad at 9.30 p.m.

The train will run with one composite coach (First AC & AC 2 tier), four AC 2 tier, 10 AC 3 tier, three Sleeper Class, two General Second Class coaches, One Second class Luggage-cum-disabled coach and one Generator Motor car.

This train will have stoppages at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Vijayawada, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Duvvada, Visakahaptnam, Vizianagaram, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Bhadrak, Balasore and Kharagpur.

